Bloomburg University president Dr. Bashar Hanna will serve as the interim president of Lock Haven University beginning on Friday, while maintaining his role at the Columbia County school.
Hanna will continue to serve as president of Bloomsburg, a position he’s held since 2017. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, Hanna leads the team overseeing the proposed integration of three universities – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield – into a single accredited entity with three distinct campuses.
At Lock Haven, Hanna succeeds President Robert Pignatello, who is joining the Office of the Chancellor as senior advisor for integration strategy, focusing on workforce development and short-term credentials.
“I am humbled to have been selected as Interim President of Lock Haven University by the State System’s Board of Governors,” Hanna said. “They have put their faith in me to lead Lock Haven into the future. With student success as our guiding light, we will continue to fulfill the university’s mission. Now more than ever, our region’s students need access to an exemplary, affordable education. The work we are doing together to support the northeast integration will expand access to LHU’s premier academic programs for students across the Commonwealth and beyond.”
"Dr. Hanna has proven himself to be a student-focused leader driven by a passion for public higher education," Chancellor, Dan Greenstein said. "The expertise and heart he brings to the university is also present in the work underway on integrations. We are excelling toward the goals of bolstering student success and expanding opportunities at these three campuses thanks in large part to Dr. Hanna's leadership."