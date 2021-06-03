BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University will launch of a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree this fall and applications are now being accepted.
Graduates of the MSW program will be trained to use a multi-systemic planned change process to help individuals and communities to adapt and grow through these challenging times. The program is a two-year master's program that blends classroom instruction with hands-on practicum/internship experiences. Students will be challenged to apply theoretical concepts to real-world experiences.
The program has taken the first official step towards accreditation by being granted pre-candidacy status by the Council on Social Work Education. This multi-year process will culminate in initial accreditation in February of 2024.
— THE DAILY ITEM