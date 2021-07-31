BLOOMSBURG — Dr. Bashar Hanna began his appointment as interim president of Mansfield University on Friday. Hanna succeeds President Charles Patterson, who transitioned to the role of interim president of Shippensburg University in early July.
Hanna will continue to serve as president of Bloomsburg University, a position he's held since 2017 and interim president of Lock Haven University, a position he was appointed to in February. He also leads the team overseeing the Northeast Integration of three universities — Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield — into a single accredited entity with three distinct campuses and a single faculty and staff.
