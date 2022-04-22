BLOOMSBURG — Due to the popularity of summer camps, the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum announces that they acquired an additional space to host even more camps and events this summer.
The address of the new location is 1115 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg, which is located approximately one mile from the museum near Incredible Popcorn.
Some of the camps that will be held at the new spot include Lego Construction Crew, Snack Attack-Around the World, Golf Course Construction mini-camp, and Animated Digital Storybook Camp with Rand Whipple from Box of Light Studios. The museum will also hold a few different art camps including a Fine Arts Camp, Drawing for Teens 101, Art Attack for Teens, and Drawing with Annie.
The museum will also offer two camps where teenagers will learn how to create calligraphy and learn the art of italics hosted by Annie Barnhardt.
All of the camps listed above are going to be held at the new location in addition to the ones held at the museum. Registration is recommended.
Participants can register to attend any summer camp at the-childrens-museum.org/summer-camps/ or call the museum at 570-789-9206.