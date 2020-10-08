BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg, announces its fall programming which includes clubs, programs and events for all ages. Clubs include Nerf Modification, Robotics, and Girls Who Code.
The museum is offering a new preschool program that is free with admission and runs every other Wednesday. Ready, Set, Grow is designed to help develop executive function skills in your preschooler to make sure they are kindergarten-ready.
Homeschool Hangouts start again in October. This program provides parent/child activities designed to complement concepts taught in homeschool curriculum, grades K-12.
Upcoming events at the museum include Super Hero Saturday on Oct. 17 and Turkey Day on Nov. 21.
Discount days at the museum are $2 Tuesday, every third Tuesday of the month and Fall Fun Fridays, every Friday in October, which features free adult admission and a special fall-themed craft.
Guest favorite Saturday art classes, Meet the Masters and Paint Me a Story return to offer art classes for PreK-12th grade students.
Virtual offerings include PreK nature camp, Painting and Drawing Camp, and virtual field trips.
For a complete listing of all programs, visit www.The-Childrens-Museum.com or see the attached fall programs brochure.
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In order to maintain a safe public space for our guests and comply with our community standards, masks are required for entrance to the museum. The Children's Museum has increased sanitation of all touchable surfaces, removed many loose exhibit pieces to reduce touchable surfaces, instituted "Discovery Bags" to still allow hands-on participation for individual learners, and increased air exchange in the museum.