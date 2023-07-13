BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is all about offering events and programs to encourage imagination and foster a lifelong love of learning. This Saturday, they will host one of their most popular events in which visitors can enter the recreated world of a galaxy far, far away.
“May the Force Be With You” Day will celebrate Star Wars, one of the most popular film legacies to ever hit the silver screen. This will be the museum’s ninth year of hosting the event, which is attended by more than 500 guests each July.
“Kids of all ages love to attend this event, along with parents,” said Shelby Kellner, assistant director at the museum. “We have many adults who come just because they are Star Wars fans.”
According to Kellner, guests will have the opportunity to take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters. The event will also offer a create-your-own lightsaber station and “dunk-a-trooper.” There will also be an Ewok mini golf course, and a wookie imitation contest and a costume contest. New this year is a “blast-a-trooper” game and a Jedi obstacle course.
“We encourage both kids and adults to come, especially in costume,” Kellner said, adding that most of the guests do show up in full costume each year, representing characters such as Chewbacca, young Han Solo, stormtroopers, Jabba the Hutt, and even BB-8.
The event is hosted by the staff and volunteers at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, with special guest volunteers from Garrison Carida, of the 501st Legion, a charitable and all-volunteer organization that specializes in costumes spanning the entire history of Star Wars.
Ashleigh Drake, public relations officer for Garrison Carida, said they have been part of the museum’s event over the past several years. The group also regularly does events at local libraries and has done events at zoos, museums, hospitals, sporting events, parades, and community events. They also participate in special events throughout the year such as movie premiers, comic book conventions, and Star Wars symphony concerts.
On Saturday, the group will feature a variety of characters, she said.
“There will be lots of characters represented there from the ‘bad guys’ and the ‘good guys,’ all joining forces together for one mission — to bring smiles and memories to the local community.”
Cheryl Costella has volunteered with “May the Force Be With You” Day each year since its inception. She said she is a “huge” Star Wars fan and drives two hours each year from her home in Perkasie to attend it. She said she especially loves seeing all of the costumed characters, both the professional ones and visitors who come in their own creations.
“I love interacting with the kids and asking them who their favorite characters are and helping them make whatever craft I’m helping with,” she said. Some of the crafts she has helped with over the years include origami Yoda and baby/Yoda/Grogu. Build-a-Droid with cans and recycled craft supplies, lightsabers with button battery, LED light, and a colored straw, and building circuitry using copper tape and LED lights for kids’ creations of R2-D2 or BB-8.
Costella said the professional costumes by the 501st Legion are authentic to the films, so visitors will be able to see their real favorites from the dark side, like the Stormtroopers, Darth Vader, and Boba Fett. Represented from the “good” side, she said, has been Chewbacca, Luke, Leia, Ewoks, and others.
“It’s awesome to see adults passing on their love of Star Wars to their kids and even grandparents get into it,” Costella said, adding that the museum always offers something new each year in addition to returning favorite activities and contests with “really great prizes.”
“May the Force Be With You” Day supports the mission of the children’s museum to “bring out the imagination of every child and the child in every visitor,” Kellner said.
According to Kellner, the museum is partnering with local organizations and volunteers from more than 15 counties and other states to offer this event, which is an annual fundraiser for the museum.
“With the profits from this event, we can serve more, do more, teach more and play more!”