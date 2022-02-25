BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s digital forensics and cyber security program has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) through the academic year 2027 by the National Security Agency (NSA). This marks the second time Bloomsburg University has earned this designation.
This recognition indicates BU’s digital forensics program within the Department of Mathematical and Cyber Security has met stringent curriculum, faculty and research criteria. It demonstrates an institution-wide commitment to information assurance practices and education.
Sponsored by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, CAE programs promote higher education and research to increase the number of professionals with information assurance expertise and reduce U.S. infrastructure vulnerability.
Students attending CAE schools are eligible to apply for scholarships and grants through the Department of Defense Information Assurance Scholarship Program and the Federal Cyber Service Scholarship for Service Program. Nationally designated CAEs also receive formal recognition from the U.S. government.