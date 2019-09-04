BLOOMSBURG — This year's Bloomsburg Fair introduced a fair queen Tuesday, the first in its 164 years.
The fair, Sept. 21-28 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, will also introduce a 22-person karaoke setup with 22 microphones, grape stomping and four new wineries this year.
Fair Queen Nicolette Cusate, of Danville, will present awards and appear at fair events. She spoke Wednesday during fair media day. She said one of the events she plans to be part of is the pumpkin decorating contest.
She said the eight fair days attract nearly 400,000 people.
A Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech graduate, she recently began classes at Penn State in Erie. She plans to major in agriculture and extension education with a minor in chemistry.
Preview day, Sept. 20, is when the grape stomping will begin at 3 p.m. in the farm museum, said fair board president Paul Reichart.
He and former fair board President Fred Trump will find out who is the better stomper, Reichart said.
Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions, said four new wineries will be part of the fair compared with one last year.
Brian Campbell, agriculture superintendent, said the wine vendors will be a in a family wine area. He expects grape stomping to continue each evening and hopes the Columbia County commissioners will take part.
Karaoke will be in Millennium Hall where there will be 22 people singing from 22 microphones throughout the day, said Brian Wowroski, grandstand superintendent. He hopes young and old will participate. "It will be a great show for the people of the fair," he said.
Thor, a 5-month-old Jacob sheep, attended the media event with his owners Ryan Milheim, 9, of Berwick, and his mother Samantha Milheim.
Samantha said Thor will be entered in the 4-H and open classes at the fair along with three other Jacob sheep. Thor, who has an uncommon five horns, is a wool sheep from a breed that had been endangered, she said.
The family will also enter five Scottish sheep, 15 rabbits and a miniature horse at the fair.
Livestock superintendent Jeff Giger said they will have on display cows from Ireland, Scottish Highlanders which will include calves and three types of draft horses.
Of the grandstand shows, Reichart said Toby Keith is sold out and Foreigner and Loverboy are "pretty well sold out."
The fair will also feature numerous entertainment at the bandshell and the free stage throughout the week.