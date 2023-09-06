BLOOMSBURG — The 168th Bloomsburg Fair will provide special recognition and honors for veterans and military members.
In collaboration with Robert Leadbetter, state representative of the 109th District, the fair will offer free admission to veterans and those actively serving as well as provide a full schedule of events on Wednesday, Sept. 27, which will be Military Appreciation Day.
The first annual Veterans Expo will begin at 10:30 a.m. behind the education building and will host more than 20 vendors. The event will offer guidance, strength, education, awareness and more, according to Angie Beaver, fair organizer.
"Vets and their families will be able to come access resources that would otherwise be hard to reach," Leadbetter said.
Among the many vendors that will attend are the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Pennsylvania Army National Guard as well as local agencies from Columbia, Snyder, Montour and Northumberland counties, according to Leadbetter.
"These agencies are all dedicated to supporting vets and their families," he said.
Aside from the expo itself, the fair will kick off Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. with a Veterans Ceremony at the free stage and a full day of events will follow including two demonstrations by the National Guard at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the grandstand, a free stage show dedicated to veterans at 2 p.m. and two performances by the Catawissa Military Band at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. under the tent at the expo area.
State military and veterans affairs offiicals will host a "Let's Talk Vet 2 Vet" town hall from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. under the tent at the expo area.
Leadbetter said he hopes this annual honorary day will become a cherished tradition among fair-goers and organizers.