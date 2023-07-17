MILTON — A 39-year-old Bloomsburg man was killed this morning when his vehicle veered out of control on Interstate 80 and crashed into a concrete barrier in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Robert Buff Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 5:50 a.m., state police at Milton said.
Police said Buff was driving west on the interstate at Mile Marker 221 when his vehicle left the road, traveled about 300 feet through a grass median, entered the opposite eastbound lanes, overturned onto its passenger side then slid across both eastbound lanes and struck the concrete barrier before landing on its roof.
The vehicle came to rest across the eastbound travel lanes, facing east.
Police said the Buff was wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred.
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 was detoured until just after 9 a.m. this morning.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Liberty Township and Valley Township fire departments, Keller's Garage and the Montour County coroner's office.