BLOOMSBURG — The area's first medical marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open at the end of August near Bloomsburg.
Nature's Medicine plans to open another dispensary in Selinsgrove by early September, said Daniel McNulty, regional manager for Nature's Medicine in Pennsylvania.
The company has been operating a medical marijuana dispensary in State College for slightly more than one year.
The Bloomsburg location will be in a renovated space at 261 Columbia Mall Drive in the building housing AT&T and Miracle Ear.
The Selinsgrove pharmacy will be at 1420 North Susquehanna Trail, McNulty said Tuesday.
"We had our DOH (state Department of Health) inspection and passed. Everything has been taken care of," he said.
Justin Minnich, who will serve as Bloomsburg's general manager, said, "We make sure our patients are taken care of and state regulations ensure our operations facilitate that. Safety is very important."
Fifteen people have been hired for the Bloomsburg pharmacy and more staff is expected to be added. The pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, McNulty said. "We want to be there for patients," he said.
The State College location, with 30 staff members, serves 150 to 250 patients a day depending upon the day of the week, he said.
He said plans were in the works for a while to open a dispensary in the Bloomsburg area. "We want to serve as many people as possible and looked at where dispensaries were and weren't," said McNulty, who has been with the company since February.
"This location is a fantastic location," he said.
The Bloomsburg pharmacy will hold a grand opening Aug. 30 and most likely a soft opening before that.
The Selinsgrove location is expected to open the beginning of September with no date set, he said. Scott Franciscus will serve as that pharmacy's general manager.
Minnich, who works at the State College pharmacy, said he was a college professor, worked for the postal service and was a personal banker before.
"This is an emerging industry and it's exciting to see it grow," he said.
McNulty said one of his goals in life is to "make things better and to leave things better than I found them." He previously taught at Penn State and worked as a consultant for small businesses and nonprofits.
His brother, who is a doctor, has told him he has seen direct results among patients using medical marijuana.
The Bloomsburg and Selinsgrove pharmacies expect to offer a large selection of concentrates along with edibles, oils, creams and flowers.
McNulty said people can check naturesmedicine.com or Facebook for updates.