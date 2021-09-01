BLOOMSBURG — The inaugural visit by the Super DIRTcar Series to Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway scheduled tonight has been canceled due Tropical Rainstorm Ida.
The Series was set for its first-ever visit to the Pennsylvania race track with a $10,000-to-win purse along with a guaranteed starting position in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week, which runs Oct. 6-10 at Oswego Speedway. Plans are underway to set a date for 2022.
Next up for the Super DIRTcar Series is the $25,500-to-win Mr. DIRT Track USA at Lebanon Valley Speedway this on Saturday.