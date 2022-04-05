BLOOMSBURG — Beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. through Friday at 3:07 p.m., Bloomsburg University will launch its first-ever 1867 Minutes of Giving Challenge.
The number 1867 is the time frame for the giving day because it marks the year Henry Carver, Bloomsburg University’s first president, laid the foundation for the university’s signature building which bears his name.
To help encourage participation, all donors will be invited to engage in the interactive day that celebrates generosity and philanthropy specific to the University. The day will be filled with giving challenges and matching grants in which donors can compete and help raise more money for the areas they’ve chosen to support.
Matches and challenges will also be promoted on social media to help boost donor engagement throughout the day. For the latest updates leading up to and during the 1867 Minutes of Giving Challenge, follow the BU Foundation on Facebook and Instagram @bufoundation.