Bloomsburg University and University Foundation have received a $1 million gift from 1983 graduate Stephen J. Jones and his wife Melanie Sanchez-Jones for the university's Honors College.
The funds will go to the construction and upgrades to Lycoming Hall, the Honors College designated residence hall. The renovation to the facility will include a new entrance and outside gathering area for honors students and upgrades to the lobby, classrooms, conference rooms, and shared study spaces.
The upgrades are designed to offer students] a collaborative living and learning space to realize their academic and intellectual potential, according to the university.
"I came to Bloomsburg as a first-generation college student, looking to make something of myself and broaden my horizons," said Jones. "My own experience studying abroad provided me with the opportunity to do that. Bloomsburg opened those doors for me and propelled me to a very successful global career. I hope our gift to the Honors College can help provide more opportunities for high-impact practices, research, mentoring, and experiences outside the classroom that offer an immense value to their education."
"This gift from Steve and Melanie is a testament to their extraordinary generosity and vision to align their passion for supporting BU students with the University's strategic priorities of attracting the best and brightest students for a world-class academic and co-curricular experience, and we can't thank them enough," said BU President Bashar W. Hanna. "Providing facilities like this to support our Honors students presents a tremendous advantage in helping us recruit high-achieving students."