{p class=”p1”}BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and its Department of Mathematics and Digital Sciences has been selected by the U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) as one of 84 colleges and universities to be part of its newest Academic Engagement Network (AEN).
The command intends to use the AEN to support and enhance four primary lines of effort (LOE): future workforce, applied cyber research, applied analytics and strategic issues. These LOEs are intended to serve as an investment in creating a robust and accessible pool of qualified cyber professionals. With its academic partners, it can shape the nation’s cyber workforce while supporting the command’s mission.
Bloomsburg University associate professor Diane Barrett, who will coordinate the partnership, is hopeful this will lead to an increase in students considering a career in cyber defense.
For the AEN, strong partnerships supported by talented and skilled people are vital to remain agile and ready in the cyber domain. The AEN extends partnerships to institutions through collaboration and access to CYBERCOM via scheduled events and engagements with command staff, the Cyber National Mission Force and our four component commands.
This network will further enable them to shape and enhance cyber-focused innovation with partnerships and support the DoD’s ongoing strategic dialogue on cyberspace.