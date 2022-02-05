A Bloomsburg University sophomore was killed in a fatal fall from a cliff in Mayberry Township, Montour County, and a classmate was injured Friday afternoon.
Greg Anstine, of York, and Kyra Defstefano, no address was immediately available, were walking in the area of Sharp Ridge Road when both fell from the cliff, according to a post on Firewire Montour County's Facebook Post.
"They were enjoying the view," said Coroner Scott Lynn who described the area as "very icy and very dangerous" due to the steep drop.
When Anstine began to fall, Defstefano reached out to try and stop him but also stumbled, Lynn said.
Destefano was able to grab a tree on the side of the cliff and called 911 at 3:05 p.m.
Responding to the scene were fire crews from Northumberland and Montour counties.
Defstefano was taken to Geisinger Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Lynn said Anstine died from multiple blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bloomsburg University spokesman Tom McGuire confirmed the death of Anstine, who had been studying business administration at the college.
"We were notified this morning," he said.