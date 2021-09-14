BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and the Temple University School of Pharmacy signed an agreement to guarantee admission for up to six qualified students per year to the Doctor of Pharmacy program at Temple.
The agreement allows students to earn both a Bloomsburg University undergraduate degree and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Temple University in seven years, saving a full year of time and costs. The agreement is effective immediately and current Bloomsburg students can apply for admission.
The Temple program will admit Bloomsburg students majoring in chemistry or health sciences into the Doctor of Pharmacy program at Temple following their junior year. Bloomsburg students will then complete their final year enrolled in pharmacy coursework at the Temple University School of Pharmacy.
That year will also serve to complete both their first year of study within the Doctor of Pharmacy program and concurrently to complete the final credits to receive bachelors degrees in chemistry or health sciences from Bloomsburg.
Bloomsburg University President Bashar W. Hanna is a three-time Temple University graduate.