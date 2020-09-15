An outbreak among students forced Bloomsburg University to switch to a remote learning model in late August with a promised update by Sept. 21.
Today, the school informed students that they will continue with remote learning through the end of the semester, Nov. 24.
"We are making this decision because the safety and well-being of our campus community and our neighbors in the Town of Bloomsburg remain our highest priority," said Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, in a statement to students. "While there has been a downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases within the BU community, we must remain vigilant in our battle against the spread of the virus."
The school announced its first student cases, 10, on Aug. 19. The school now has 317 cumulative student cases and two cases among employees. According to the university website, 290 of the student cases and both employees have completed their isolation periods.
Rogers-Adkinson thanked the school's faculty and staff for providing high quality remote learning.