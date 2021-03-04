Bloomsburg University is planning to return to full-time, in-person education in the fall.
The fall semester will is scheduled to beging Monday, Aug. 23, with the term concluding on Friday, Dec. 3. Final exams will be held from Dec. 6-9, with commencement ceremonies set for Saturday, Dec. 11.
“In the classroom and across all aspects of campus life, we will ensure that our safety measures align with the current COVID environment,” said BU President Bashar W. Hanna. “The decision to return to the traditional form of classroom instruction is based on anticipated vaccine rates, current projections by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the beginning of easing of restrictions within the Commonwealth.”
University officials said the while plans are still being finalized, they will include:
- On-campus housing facilities will operate at planned capacity with no more than two students assigned to a traditional residence hall room, and single bedrooms for all suite and apartments residents. We look forward to welcoming back over 3,000 residential students after experiencing a full shutdown of on-campus housing in the Spring 2020 semester, and occupancy of under 1,000 by the end of the Fall 2020 semester.
- All campus dining venues will be open with the resumption of in-person dining.
- Student-athletes will compete in intercollegiate athletic events, and those contests will include some form of fan attendance based on CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.