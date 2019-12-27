A Bloomsburg woman was charged Friday with arson, more than a year after police say she set a Northumberland County fire and threatened to slit the throat of a male inside the home.
State Police charged Amy Dreese, 33, of Sycamore Lane, with felony arson and risking a catastrophe. She was also charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person according to court documents. Dreese was arrested Friday, arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and set to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.
On Nov. 15, 2018, state troopers responded to a mobile home in West Chillisquaque Township after a report of a domestic violence incident. When troopers arrived they saw the mobile home fully engulfed in flames and Dreese was trapped inside, according to police.
Troopers entered the home and grabbed Dreese, who police said passed out, before taking her to safety. A man who was living in the home told police he was cooking dinner when Dreese called and came to the home with "booze," according to troopers.
The conversation between the two people escalated and Dreese told the man she was going to "slit his throat," troopers said. The man left the house and went to a neighbor's residence when he received a phone call from the police that his home was on fire, troopers said.
On Nov. 27, 2018, troopers interviewed Dreese, who told police the two got in an argument. She said she gave him the keys to her car so he could get his belongings, police said.
Dreese told troopers she was also getting her belongings out of the house when she smelled smoke, according to court documents.
Dreese told troopers she did not know where the man who was inside the home was at and she went back inside the home to locate her keys and that's when she got trapped, troopers said.
Dreese told troopers she noticed the fire in a back room but a fire investigator determined the fire was started in the bedroom in the area of a floor vent, troopers said.
The fire marshall said the fire was unlikely to be accidental and circumstances around the fire led the marshall to determine the most probable cause of the fire would be an intentional set fire by Dreese, troopers said.