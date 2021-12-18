BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University students majoring in professional sales and marketing are guaranteed paid internships with Paychex Inc. beginning next fall. The school is the first that Paychex is partnering with for guaranteed paid internships, according to the university.
Paychex is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources and insurance services. The company services more than 700,000 clients in the U.S. and Europe and is the largest human resources company for small to medium-sized businesses.
The internships will begin as virtual in fall 2022 but will transition to a hybrid model later.