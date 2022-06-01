SUNBURY — Live music, beer and some good old-fashioned barbecue will be the theme of the day on June 25 when the inaugural Bluegrass & BBQ on Lake Augusta kicks off.
Sunbury Arts Council President Lindie Lloyd Barnhart said she is excited for the event, which is sponsored by the council, to take place.
There are only 500 tickets being sold for this event, Lloyd Barnhart said.
Some of the bands include Strawberry Ridge, Van Wagner, Low Hanging Fruit and Dead Horse Revival, according to the Sunbury Arts Council social media site.
The event is family-friendly and is a "bring your own booze" event, as long as the individual has a valid identification, Lloyd Barnhart said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own kayaks, rafts and fishing poles to enjoy the Susquehanna River, Lloyd Barnhart said.
Various food vendors will also be on-site and the event is pet-friendly but animals must be on a leash.
Ace of Games Ax Throwing will also be in attendance for those interested in learning the skill of ax throwing.
"The sound of bluegrass music will fill the Sunbury Amphitheater when the first annual Bluegrass on Lake Augusta all-day festival gets going," Barnhart said.
There will also be a best barbecue in the Susquehanna Valley Contest, Barnhart said.
The event runs from noon until 10 p.m. and the cost of admission is $20 for adults and children ages six through 13 is $10. Children five and under are free to enter.
The entrance to the festival will be on Front Street by the Sunbury gazebo.
The event will use proceeds for the Sunbury Arts Council's Music Together program. The program is designed to give every child an equal chance to learn to play an instrument.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is excited about the event and he is thrilled to see people going out in Sunbury after the past two years of COVID-19.
"Another awesome event taking place in the city," he said. "I know I will be there eating some delicious food and listening to music."
Tickets can be purchased at the Sunbury Arts Council, located at 423 Market St., or online at www.sunburyartscouncil.org.
For more information call 570 863‐2035.