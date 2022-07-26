MIDDLEBURG — Bo Trawitz has stepped down as Snyder County Chief Probation Officer as he takes on a new role as a district judge in Middleburg.
Trawitz is currently working with District Judges Jeffrey Mensch and Jeffrey Rowe in Union County to adapt to the new position as he awaits the formal appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf, said President Judge Michael H. Sholley.
"I approved him to go into the office and shadow other magisterial district judges" until the formal appointment is made, he said.
Sholley said he expects Wolf will formally approve Trawitz's appointment very soon.
Trawitz was one of three applicants for the seat left vacant when Lori R. Hackenberg was elected last November to the Court of Common Pleas in the 17th Judicial District.
He will serve in the appointed position until early 2024 when Hackenberg's second six-year term will have ended unless he successfully runs for the seat in the fall of 2023.
Trawitz, who completed a four-week certificate course administered by the Minor Judiciary Education Board to become eligible to serve as a district judge, has been Snyder County's probation chief since 2017.
Colin Devanney has been promoted from deputy chief probation officer to acting probation chief by Sholley, who cited his job experience.
"He's prepared, knowledgeable and has worked in both juvenile and adult probation," the judge said.
Trawitz said Devanney has "earned the trust of the (probation) staff and will be a great leader."
Commissioner Joe Kantz said he's pleased with Devanney's appointment.
"He's been great to work with," Kantz said.