NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland County Juvenile Court Services Advisory Board will honor an adult community volunteer by naming the Fred Piermattei Youth Service Award at the Annual Juvenile Court Services Banquet to be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Front Street Station, Northumberland.
The Fred Piermattei Youth Service Award is given yearly to a Northumberland County resident who has significantly and positively impacted youth in their community through volunteer and other activities.
Piermattei was active in serving the youth of the county for a number of years before his untimely passing. He was a foster parent for both the Juvenile Court and Children & Youth Services agencies and impacted the lives of approximately 120 youth to whom he served in this capacity. He was a founding and active member of the Northumberland County Juvenile Court Services Advisory Board and Foster Parent Association, serving as treasurer for both, and on the board of directors of Project 10-4, the precursor to Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Fred was a kind, gentle, and loving man who unselfishly gave of his time to the youth of Northumberland County.
Nominations for the Fred Piermattei Youth Service Award must be received by Friday, Sept. 23. Contact Lisa Donlan, deputy chief juvenile probation officer, at 570-495-2174 for a nomination form. The winner will be honored at the annual Juvenile Court Banquet.
