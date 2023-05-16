The Daily Item
Board president Victor Abate appears to be the odd man out in the six-person field seeking five seats on the Midd-West School Board.
In a close primary election on the Republican side on Tuesday, four sitting board members — Corey Smith, Justin Haynes, Terry Bonnie and Julie Erikkson — emerged with newcomer Erica Hood earning the second most votes.
Incumbent school board member Jeremy Tittle was the sole candidate seeking a two-year board seat.
The race was tight with no candidate receiving more than 18.2 percent of the vote, but none less than 13.5 percent.
Boonie was the top vote-getter with 1,837 votes according to unofficial results from Snyder County.
Hood was second with 1,751, followed by Erikkson (1,675), Smith (1,665) and Haynes (1,574). Abate had 1,363 votes.
According to county results, there were 218 write-in votes in the race.