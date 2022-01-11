MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School Board is offering bonuses of $17.25 a day to teachers covering classes due to the shortage of substitute teachers.
"It's hard to get substitutes and some teachers have been giving up their planning periods to help out, so we thought it would be a nice gesture," said board President Victor Abate. The bonuses would be paid using some of the $7.1 million in COVID-19 relief funds the district is receiving.
The proposal needs approval by the teacher's union, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
Despite paying substitute teachers $90 a day, Stroup said the district, like others across the state, struggles to fill the 10 to 15 vacancies it has every day.
"Maybe we're filling one-third of them. It's a big problem," he said, adding that teachers are "stepping up" and using the time they aren't in their own classroom to fill in.
John Kurelja, executive director of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, said the state has been helping out by enacting legislation to ease the substitute teacher shortage.
In December, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 91 of 2021 into law which, among other things, allows administrators during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years more choices in who they can hire to fill vacancies, including retirees; removes the limits on how many days a substitute can work and expands the time limit for an individual with an inactive certification to be employed from 90 days to 180 days.
In response to Act 91, the CSIU is expanding eligibility for staffing classrooms by permitting anyone with 60 credits from a Pennsylvania university or with three years of work experience as a paraeducator to supervise and assign work to students, said Anthony Serafini, director of professional development.
The CSIU has also for years been offering a guest teacher program and an education majors program that allows people with a bachelor's degree in any field and no teaching experience and education major students with 60 or more credits to train to work as a substitute teacher, Kurelja said.
"That has put a number of additional substitutes in circulation," he said of the training.
Between November 2020 and November 2021, the CSIU has trained 133 substitute teachers in the two programs, Seragini said.
The CSIU typically holds three to five trainings each year and the next will be held virtually on Thursday.