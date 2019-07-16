SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Salary Board members created a new position to oversee the grounds at the new Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.
At a brief special public meeting on Tuesday, Commissioners Rick Shoch, Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best and Controller Christopher Grayson unanimously approved the creation of a full-time position of facility manager at the jail at a starting salary of $45,000 at 80 hours per pay period. The interview process is finished.
"We needed someone up there that has background and licensing with HVAC systems, who could maintain the new equipment up there and follow up with any warranty issues, and in general, maintain the facility up there," said Best.
The new prison opened in Coal Township in October 2018 after a fire in January 2015 destroyed the former county prison in Sunbury.
The facility manager will only be in charge of the new jail. Warden Bruce Kovach and his guards were previously taking care of electrical or plumbing issues as they arose, but the new manager will take care of those, according to Schiccatano.
The manager will learn the system, take care of them, keep tabs on what needs to be changed or updated, he said.
The prison board committee considered outsourcing, but the estimated cost would have been $250,000, Best said.
The commissioners will not host another special meeting to fill the position, but the new employee will be included in the list of hires and terminations at the next public meeting on Aug. 6.