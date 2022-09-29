SUNBURY — The boating season at Shikellamy State Park will end at the beginning of October as per the traditional end-of-season deflation process of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam.
"This unique dam structure, when inflated, creates the seasonal recreational pool of Lake Augusta on the Susquehanna River," said Park Manager Andrew Leidich. "All marina slip holders are required to remove their boats from the Shikellamy State Park marina by sunset on Sunday. The deflation process will begin the following day and will take approximately 2 weeks. During this timeframe the parks docks will be removed."
DCNR would again like to thank the patience and understanding of the community regarding this past 2022 season, said Leidich.
"Fortunately, crews were able to complete the required repairs to the dam ahead of schedule. Inflation began on July 6, 2022, which allowed for a partial boating season," he said.