SUNBURY — The eight members of the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office will soon be equipped with body cameras.
At Tuesday's public meeting, the county commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of body cameras and associated equipment from Sentinel Camera Systems in the amount of $4,925. The sheriff's department will pay half while the other half will come from a portion of the county's allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"It's for the safety of the public and the safety of my deputies," said Sheriff Bob Wolfe. "It's good to have all the way around. It's undisputed. If anything happens to anybody, the camera doesn't lie."
Northumberland County joins several other government agencies in the last year to order body cameras. Police departments in Milton, Northumberland and Watsontown introduced them earlier this year. Police departments in Buffalo Valley, Sunbury and Mahoning Township have operational systems or are in the process of adding them.
Wolfe said the cameras were ordered last week — one for each of the eight deputies and an extra one in case one goes down. He expects them to be at the county within two weeks.
"These are state-of-the-art body cameras," said Commissioner Joe Klebon. "In this day and age, pictures speak a thousand words. It's important for a lot of reasons. If a situation comes up where something is questioned, we'll have evidence to show exactly what happened."
Wolfe said Sheriff Deputy Todd Owens did most of the research and deserves the credit for figuring out "the best bang for our buck."
"I'm very thankful to the commissioners, Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery and Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge," said Wolfe. "We all worked together to bring this to the county."
Wolfe said the cameras will be used whenever there's public interaction, including serving paperwork from the court system. He is still in discussion with President Judge Charles Saylor on when it would be appropriate to use when deputies are stationed in courtrooms.
In other business, the commissioners approved for the sheriff's office the purchase of a 2022 Ford Police Interceptor SUV with 911 Rapid Response Emergency Equipment installed for $47,269.
"We had a few vehicles that were junked," said Wolfe. "We finally got the new one."