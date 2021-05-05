NORTHUMBERLAND — Body cameras are coming to the Northumberland Borough Police Department.
Mayor Daniel Berard, the elected official in charge of the police department, announced this week that the seven full-time and two part-time police officers in the borough department will have body cameras. The $14,454 investment is among several new upgrades that also include a new police vehicle, a renovated armory and a new paint job for the control room.
“I think it’s going to help everyone involved,” said Chief C.L. “Butch” Kriner. “Transparency is a big thing. We’ve seen many crimes occur where there are different angles. Having video on the officer and on the car, providing multiple angles of the same incident, will be helpful.”
Northumberland will be the third Valley police department to use or explore the use of body cameras. Sunbury’s $50,000 body camera system went live at the end of April and Mahoning Township Police Department, in Montour County, is preparing to utilize the technology this month.
The seven body cameras made by WatchGuard are being funded by an anonymous donation by a local trust fund and purchased through Keystone Communication, Northumberland. They were ordered last week, said Kriner.
Once the cameras arrive, Kriner said each officer will receive training. The cameras will be activated during calls of service.
“Once the cameras are brought back to the station and placed in its cradle, it (the footage) will automatically download to the server,” said Kriner. “With the purchase of the body cameras, there will be an upgrade to the server to accommodate the body the cameras.”
The mayor told the borough council and members of the public that he anticipates body cameras will be the new normal moving forward.
“We feel police departments will be mandated to wear body cameras at all times, so we’re ahead of the curve and getting ahead of what’s coming,” said Berard. “We’re not only going to be trying to protect ourselves but the public as well.”
Other projects
The police department also purchased a black 2021 Dodge Durango pursuit vehicle. The borough council accepted a $35,000 loan at 2.47 percent over three years to pay for the new vehicle.
The Durango replaces a 2015 Charger. The new vehicle will bring the police fleet to three vehicles, said Kriner.
Berard said Keystone Communications is “upfitting” the vehicle before it can be used. This entails moving equipment from one vehicle to the next or replacing items that won’t fit from the original vehicle.
“New vehicles are always an asset to the community because of the wear and tear on vehicles over the years,” said Officer Michael Vognetz. “Rotating into a new one creates dependability.”
Vognetz took the lead on renovating the armory in the police station and painting the control room. A bathroom and shower for officers are also being added.
Some insulation work has also started on the River Valley Training Center. Berard with some assistance from state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver secured $160,000 through different sources to set up a state-of-the-art training simulator for the borough police, which will open later this year.
The training center will be for borough officers as well as other municipal officers. The goal is to have it open by summer, he said.