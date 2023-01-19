SUNBURY — Ten members of the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office are using body cameras they received last year.
Vehicle cameras are expected to be installed later this year.
Deputy Sheriff Todd Owens, who is charge of the technology inside the department, said the body cameras are a huge part of staying equipped.
"Cameras don't lie," Owens said. "This is another tool we needed and they are being put to good use."
The body cameras and equipment were purchased from Sentinel Camera Systems in the amount of $4,925. The sheriff’s department will pay half while the other half will come from a portion of the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“It’s for the safety of the public and the safety of my deputies,” Sheriff Bob Wolfe said. “These have been very useful to us in situations."
Northumberland County joins several other government agencies in the last year to order body cameras. Police departments in Milton, Northumberland and Watsontown introduced them earlier this year. Police departments in Buffalo Valley, Sunbury and Mahoning Township have operational systems or are in the process of adding them.
Wolfe said Owens was essential in the process and he did all the research and deserves the credit.
"Todd (Owens) is our technology expert," he said.
Deputy Sheriff Andy Plank said the use of the cameras comes in handy when the department is out serving a warrant.
"They are for everyone's protection," he said.
Wolf said the department is working on getting vehicle cameras.
"We will have these in place one way or another before the end of the year," Wolfe said. "These are all important tools that we need and the vehicle cameras are something that is a must for us."
Wolfe said the cost is around $500 per camera per vehicle.
Owens said he agrees that vehicle cameras are important.
"We will use these when transporting," he said. "These are used for safety reasons for everyone."