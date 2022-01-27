Body cameras ordered by three municipalities in Northumberland County will be ready for use by the police departments within weeks.
Both Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer and Northumberland Police Chief C.L. “Butch” Kriner said the Watchguard body cameras arrived at the borough within the last few weeks, but March was the earliest the company could set up the cameras with the appropriate software. Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said the Wolfcom body cameras should be ready to use by next week.
Police departments in Buffalo Valley, Sunbury and Mahoning Township have operational systems or are in the process of adding them.
"Transparency is obviously important to us and the community," said Zettlemoyer. "As times change, what's considered normal changes as well. A lot of the time officers are being recorded by people with cellphones. This ensures documentation from the officer's perspective as well and ensures the whole incident is recorded."
The borough police department has eight full-time officers, five part-time officers and two school resource officers at the Milton Area School District. Each officer will be equipped with a camera while on duty, sharing each camera but selecting their own profiles when they log in.
The cameras were ordered in March, said Zettlemoyer.
"Any time you have that true transparency, the entire picture of the incident will be recorded for both sides," said Zettlemoyer. "It's important to have that, that's what the expectation is anymore."
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the cost of the cameras, equipment and software was $11,388. The cost for the second year for cloud storage and management was $3,112.
"On-going expenses may vary depending on whether or not the borough continues with cloud storage or chooses to utilize an in-house server," said Novinger.
In Northumberland
Kriner said March 23 is the date when everything is getting hooked up with the server in Northumberland. The six full-time and two part-time police officers in the borough department will have body cameras, costing $14,454.
The seven body cameras made by WatchGuard are being funded by an anonymous donation from a local trust fund and purchased through Keystone Communication, Northumberland. They were ordered in May.
"I think it will be a good thing for the court system, and for the public to see what we do on a daily basis and what we deal with," said Officer Keaton Zarr. "It will give them a first look into what we see and how we go about our daily activities."
In Watsontown
Witherite said the six cameras — one for each full-time officer — cost $16,000, which included the hardware, software, maintenance and replacement over five years. Once the body camera policy is approved by the borough solicitor, Witherite said the cameras can be put to use as early as next week.
"Without question, it does improve police accountability and lowers reports of police misconduct," said Witherite. "It is a powerful tool that can capture all the evidence and show a jury or court the actual video. That's handy in domestic violence cases. There's overwhelming support from the public."
The two cons are the costs and citizens not wanting to be recorded, he said.
"Overwhelmingly, the pros outweigh the cons," said Witherite. "This is the new way of policing and we need to have these cameras for the police officers."