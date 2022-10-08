DANVILLE — The death of a 47-year-old Berwick man is under investigation after his body was found at the former Days Inn near the intersection of Route 54 and Interstate 80 in Montour County.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said he was called to the former hotel for a reported deceased person Friday night. He said the body of George Sholley III — whose last known address was in the Berwick area but currently has no home address — was discovered.
An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday in Allentown, he said.
State police said in a press release that nothing concerning the death is considered suspicious and there is no threat to the community. Troopers also said there was no foul play detected but the investigation is ongoing.
The Days Inn is located at 34 Sheraton Road in Valley Township.
The body was discovered at around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening. Troopers did not say how they were notified of the deceased individual inside the former hotel.