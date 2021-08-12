JORDAN TWP. — A male in his 30s was pronounced dead Thursday morning after being discovered on the side of the road in Jordan Township, Northumberland County, according to Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley.
Kelley said the body was discovered in the early morning on Urban Road and an autopsy is now set to be performed at 10 a.m. Friday in Allentown.
Stonington state police and the Northumberland County Coroner's office are investigating the death, according to officials.
Officials said the body was found on the shoulder of the road near an electrified fence.
Kelley said he would update the media once he receives results from the autopsy.
Kelley withheld the name of the victim and said no other information is being provided at this time.
— Francis Scarcella