SELINSGROVE — State police at Selinsgrove are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Penns Creek near the Green Bridge at Selinsgrove on Friday afternoon.
Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant said he pronounced the man dead at 1:03 p.m. Friday.
The man, who Pheasant described as being in his mid-20s and from out of state, was laying in shallow water in the creek near the area of the Green Bridge at Routes 11-15 and 522.
Pheasant would not say whether any injuries were visible on the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, he said.
State police were still investigating the death late this afternoon and had not released any more information other than confirming an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.