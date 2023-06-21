The Pennsylvania American Water lifted a boil water advisory for parts of East Buffalo Township following a water main break in the township.
Customers were notified on Jun. 19 of a water main break that caused a loss of positive water pressure, resulting in the issuance of the boil water advisory. Acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on Jun. 19 and Jun. 20 and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting the advisory, according to Pennsylvania American Water.
"We are pleased to report that the issue has been resolved," the company announced.
This notice applies to a customer population of approximately 1,415 along the following streets: Abbey Lane, Andrews Court, Anlyn Drive, Beagle Club Road, Beth Ellen Drive, Betty Lane, College Court, Colonial Lane, Country Hill Road, Crescent Hollow Road, Dogwood Lane, Edgemont Drive, Edward Cl., Equestrian Lane, Fairmont Drive, Fairway Drive, Fay Lane, Forest Drive, Golfview Drive, Hardscrabble Lane, Hawthorne Drive, Heatherbloom Drive, Helene Lane, Hillcrest Lane, Indian Woods Road, James Road, Jonathan Road, Kings Way, London Lane, McRae Lane, Mont Calm Place, North Meadow Court, Old Farmhouse Road, Oxford Drive, Pheasant Ridge Road, Red Box Lane, Ridgeway Drive, Rosemont Place, Short Street, Smoketown Road, Spencer Place, Springhouse Drive, Stein Lane, Route 15, Wedgewood Gardens, Wending Way and Windsor Way.
Pennsylvania American Water thanked its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. Customers are encouraged to share this information with others in the affected areas listed above.