SUNBURY — A rapidly moving winter storm, or bomb cyclone, with extreme gusting winds of up to 50 mph, will blanket the Valley early Saturday morning, leaving anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow on the ground, said a meteorologist.
"Right now we are forecasting up to six (inches) of snow to Sunbury and Central Pennsylvania," said Isaac Longley, of AccuWeather, on Friday night.
The system will begin as rain but change over rapidly to snow later on at night, between 4 and 6 a.m. Saturday, he said.
How heavy the snow comes down will determine how much we end up seeing at the end, Longley said.
"But as of 8 p.m. Friday, our forecast of 3-6 inches seems like a pretty good bet," he said.
Temperatures will be dropping through the night into the morning, from the 40s and 50s to 20s, which is why the rain will turn to snow as the cold air wraps around the system.
This so-called cyclone bomb, "which is another name for a winter hurricane," Longley said, happens when the cold air emanating from Canada rushes in behind a pretty big low-pressure system that originated in the Gulf Coast.
"That's where a lot of the moisture is coming from, the Gulf of Mexico," he said.
The combination of the system from the Gulf and the cold air moving southward and across the Great Lakes coming out of Canada is why the system is gathering strength, he said.
It is a quick-moving system, Longley said. "And rapidly changing, that's why we are using the term cyclone bomb. There will be heavy wet snowfall early tomorrow morning. But snow will taper off 2-3 p.m. Saturday," he said.
PennDOT prepares
Corey Pisarz, the PennDOT highway maintenance manager for Northumberland County, said Friday morning at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee that they were “well prepared for the storm.”
“We have adequate materials on hand, we do have adequate trucks to cover all the routes, and operators for those trucks,” Pisarz said. “We’re doing our final checks today (Friday) to make sure everything is in order that way we can take care of whatever amount of snow we get whether that’s four or eight inches.”
Ahead of winter weather expected across most of the state on Saturday, PennDOT is planning to implement vehicle restrictions on several Pennsylvania roadways starting at 5 a.m. today. Additionally, PennDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas during the storm.
Effective at 5 a.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways: Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-99.
Effective 7 a.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways: The entire length of I-84; and the entire length of I-180.