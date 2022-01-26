MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School District teachers and support staff who cover other classes due to the substitute shortage will be paid a bonus of $17.25 per day.
The school board and unions representing the staff approved the board’s offer to give bonus pay when teachers and paraprofessionals step in to cover a class rather than use the time for planning or other duties that they will have to complete after school.
Superintendent Joe Stroup said the additional pay is the board’s way of thanking staff for taking on additional responsibilities during the ongoing staffing shortage.
“The goal is that it will help improve morale,” he said of the bonus pay, which will come from COVID-19 relief funds the district has received.