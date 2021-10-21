LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society hosts Van Gosse for a book-signing and discussion of his work, “The First Reconstruction: Black Politics in America from the Revolution to the Civil War,” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Rd., Lewisburg.
The event will be held outdoors with protection from sun and rain. Chairs will be provided. The program is free and open to the public. Copies of Gosse’s book will be available for purchase.
Gosse is professor of History and chair of Africana Studies at Franklin and Marshall College. In his book, Gosse provides a new look at American democracy from the ratification of the Constitution through the election of Abraham Lincoln, and the rise of organized Black politics, citizenship, voting, and power in free/non-slavery states.
After the program, members of the Union County Historical Society are invited to a meet-and-greet session with Gosse.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO