NEW BERLIN — Three cats on Saturday found new homes following an adoption event at Poe’s New and Used Book Store in New Berlin.
Catterina’s Quest, a free cat adoption event on Saturday, filled the bookstore with visitors of the 11 cats waiting to be adopted. The book store is located at 428 Market St., New Berlin.
“It was absolutely a success,” said Sharnel Pilko, a member of Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance. “We’re delighted. We even have a couple of prospective adoptions in the winds.”
Pilko and other citizens have been attending the borough council meetings to voice their opposition that some council members want to stop the feeding of stray cats. The New Berlin Borough Council has formed a committee to discuss feral cats in the town.
Since September 2020, the Pilkos have neutered 46 cats, adopted three and rehomed others through their own funding plus grants from Cherish Cats, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on saving feline lives in Central Pennsylvania. Sherrie Benjo, of New Berlin, has also trapped and neutered at least a dozen cats.
Benjo had Sylvester, a 12-year-old cat, ready for adoption.
“He’s super loving,” she said. “He cocoons himself in blankets all day and comes out at night. He likes to be snuggled and he cries for attention.”
Rebecca Dellanoce, of Lewisburg, and her three children Trevor, 7, Ellie, 10, and Landon, 12, adopted two cats on Saturday. They picked up Sylvester and a gray longhair named Baby, both roughly 12 years old.
“We are so excited right now,” said Dellanoce. “We’ve had pets before but these two are the only ones we have now.”
She found the event through Facebook. A photograph of one of the cats really spoke to her, but that cat was adopted by another person, she said.
“This cat looked like my spirit animal,” she said. “He looks just like me when I’m told there’s no food.”
Debbie Freet, of New Berlin, has held with the trapping, neutering and rehoming of cats in New Berlin.
“They all deserve a home,” said Freet. “It’s not their fault that they’re in this situation. People think they can just dump cats if they get old. These ladies have a great heart.”
Pilko said that there is a cat that will be having a broken leg amputated by Beckoning Cats in Williamsport on Monday. Donations to help with the $500 costs for medical care for the cat can be dropped off at Poe’s.
The event featured local businesses, including Farmstead Cupcakes, Pompeii Soaps, Creative Styles by Tiffany, Shabby to Chic Salon, Samuel Aurand House/The Emporium and Taste of Little Italy. Several local families also contributed baskets for a silent auction and items for a bake sale.