SELINSGROVE — A book has been pulled from a Selinsgrove Middle School English class amid complaints from students that the subject matter made them "uncomfortable," Principal John Bohle said.
"Staying Fat for Sarah Byrnes," a 1993 novel by young adult fiction writer and family therapist Chris Crutcher, was withdrawn from the grade 8 Advanced English class due to several students expressing discomfort with some of the issues the book addresses, said Bohle of the book that deals with abortion, suicide, abuse, religion and body issues.
About 60 students are enrolled in the class and one student whose parent objected to the book was provided different reading material, he said.
Then more students came forward with complaints, Bohle said, mostly in reference to the abortion issue.
"Typically, we'd have them read a different book but there were enough (complaints)" to warrant action to protect the mental health of students. "Mental health has been such an issue since COVID, not just with kids, but adults" that the decision was made to replace the reading material for the entire class, said Bohle, who consulted with Superintendent Frank Jankowski and Middle School Assistant Principal Colton Moyer.
The book has been used "off and on" in the middle school since 2009, he said, and this is the first time it — or any other educational material — has been pulled from classroom in his building due to student or parental objection in the 20 years he's been employed in the district.
Parents were given the option of allowing their children to continue reading "Staying Fat for Sarah Byrnes" on their own, Bohle said.
Catherine Dent said she and her spouse, Silas Zobal, chose to permit their daughter to finish the book and reported to the American Library Association (ALA) that it has been challenged in the district.
The book was among the top 100 banned or challenged books of 2000-2009, according to the ALA.
Dent said she read it as soon as she heard it was being pulled from the Selinsgrove Middle School classroom.
"There's nothing better than a book being censured to make me want to read it," she said.
The themes of the book and issues addressed — abortion, suicide, the questioning of Christianity — are handled in a respectful and thoughtful way by the author, Dent said.
"The book shows teens having teen problems and who then find a lot of support from adults," she said. While many issues are tackled, the message of the book is "not pro-abortion. A huge component of this book is about anti-bullying."
Having her child exposed to these subjects in a "supportive" environment like a school classroom is how Dent would have preferred the district had handled the situation.
Dent said the book that replaced "Staying Fat for Sarah Byrnes" is S.E. Hinton's, "That Was Then, This is Now."
That 1971 coming-of-age book was listed among the top 100 banned or challenged books of 1990-1999 by the ALA.