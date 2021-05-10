BOP: Inmate dies following altercation Saturday at FCI-Allenwood

ALLENWOOD — An inmate at FCI-Allenwood died Saturday following an altercation with another inmate, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Adrian Payne, 50, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead, the release states.
The incident occurred at the medium-security facility about 5 p.m. A second inmate was treated for minor injuries at the prison, according to the release. No staff or other inmates were injured. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.
Payne was sentenced in the Eastern District of New York to a life sentence for racketeering, murder, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and use of a firearm during a drug offense. He had been in custody at FCI Allenwood since Jan. 15, 2015, the release states.
FCI Allenwood currently houses 1,125 male offenders.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO