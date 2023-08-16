WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council and Mayor Russ McClintock on Monday night recognized Penn Patton of Boy Scouts of America Troop 610 for the completion of his Eagle Scout project. Penn rebuilt the small pavilion in Watsontown's Memorial Park
In action items, council voted to send Norm Eisley, the tax collector, to a conference. They also voted to participate in December's Wreaths Across America at the Watsontown Cemetery.
Council voted to authorize the solicitor to send a letter to the Milton Regional Sewer Authority, regarding ownership of a sewer line in Dewberry Alley between Main and Elm streets.
— Rick Dandes