DANVILLE — With Danville Borough Council President Scott Richardson resigning, council members approved vice president Kevin Herritt as the new council president.
The council also approved Byard Woodruff as vice president, who had been president pro tem, and councilman John Rodman as the new president pro tem. The president pro tem would preside at meetings if both the president and vice president were absent.
Richardson, who represented the Third Ward, submitted a letter Tuesday night stating he was resigning effective Sept. 1 since he was beginning a four-night-a-week master's program at Bloomsburg University and would be unable to attend meetings for the remainder of the year. He previously announced he wasn't seeking re-election when his term expired at the end of the year.
"While I dearly wanted to serve out the brief remainder of my term on council, this is simply no longer a possibility," he wrote. He thanked borough manager Shannon Berkey for her service to the council during his tenure "as well as my fellow councilmen and the entire borough workforce for their ongoing dedication. It has been a pleasure working with this fine team of people and an honor to serve on the borough council these past almost 10 years."
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE