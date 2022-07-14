MILTON — Milton Borough Council members reminded citizens on Wednesday that no adult beverages, smoking or vaping are permitted in borough parks.
Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said borough workers found numerous alcoholic beverage cans in borough trash receptacles in the last week.
President Jamie Walker asked Novinger to look into the cost of installing cameras in the public parks.
Also, he said, there have been multiple complaints about dog feces in the park not being cleaned up. He asked Novinger to look into whether anything can be done about that as well.