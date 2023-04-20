MILTON — Councilman Joe Moralez said Milton was made aware last week of potential illegal dumping at the former ACF site in the borough.
Moralez who serves as the vice-president of the board, said Milton residents' safety is the top priority.
"I am aware of an ongoing environmental investigation by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and other related agencies at the former ACF 50-acre property for illegal dumping, which came to my attention on Thursday," he said.
"The investigation has revealed the presence of hazardous chemicals and asbestos buried on the property. There have been multiple allegations there has been disposal of toxic and hazardous waste on the property. In fact, evidence has surfaced of buried waste being covered with a fresh layer of concrete, which I would assume is a serious violation of environmental regulations. If true, the act of attempting to conceal these knowingly illegal actions would be extremely concerning," Moralez said.
As of Friday, the DEP had issued several Notices of Violation to the property owner, and the borough had also contacted Northfolk Southern directing them to immediately inspect the railroad lines that borders the property. Additionally, the fire department has been informed of potential fire suppression issues at the facility, Moralez said.
"I am happy to report that our zoning officer, borough manager, and president have taken swift and appropriate action to address this situation and ensure public safety remains the top priority," Moralez said. "We are committed to mitigating any potential risk to the community and will continue to monitor the situation closely."
Council President Jaimie Walker said the state "DEP and Milton borough officials are investigating the situation and taking action against the said violations and violator."
DEP did not respond to a request for comment.