LEWISBURG — Judy Wagner, the face of Lewisburg for more than two decades, tried to sneak into Campus Theatre on Sunday afternoon to blend into the crowd as she had done for years as the borough’s mayor.
Her friend Cindy Peltier, and more than 150 others, weren’t going to let that happen.
Prior to the showing of Campus Theatre’s Happy Holiday Film Series — It’s a Wonderful Life — Wagner was recognized by more than 150 residents for her years of service.
“It was a terrific event,” Wagner said. “It was wonderful to see so people take time out of their busy schedules for this event. I was very honored that so many people went through the trouble.”
Wagner arrived with friend Kim Wheeler and Wheeler’s family about 10 minutes before the show started to a nearly full theatre.
Before the film, Peltier and Wagner’s replacement, Kendy Alvarez, talked Wagner’s selfless service to the borough as photos of Wagner’s tenure flashed on the screen behind them.
Peltier, admitting that Wagner was going to be out of her element with the public recognition, said that Wagner had to “endure all the love,” which included a standing ovation.
“There was no way she was going to get away without us doing something for her,” Peltier, the director of the CommUnity Zone, said. “She loves Lewisburg. Lewisburg is Lewisburg because of her. She always has the right words to say at the right time.”
Alvarez, who will succeed Wagner as Mayor, said Wagner led the borough with dignity and grace and her “love for this community” won’t end when her term expires in the next few weeks.
“She has an unmistakable presence,” Alvarez said. “Her legacy is a challenge for us to be better ... to give grace to others.”