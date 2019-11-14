The Lewisburg Borough Office will be closed Nov. 28 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. The office will also be closed on Nov. 29 to give the office personnel an extended holiday.
The Borough Public Works Department will be off Nov. 28 for the holiday, however, they will be working on Nov. 29, and their extended holiday will be on Dec. 2.
Refuse normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up on Nov. 29, and Friday’s normal route will be picked up Nov. 30, along with Saturday’s normal route. Monday’s route will be picked up on Dec. 3, and Tuesday’s normal route will be picked up Dec. 4, along with Wednesday’s normal route.