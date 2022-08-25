MILTON — Borough officials at the Milton Borough Council meeting this week praised the firefighters involved in the rescue of a family trapped by a fire at 123 Myrtle St. on Monday.
The fire, which sent a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and their 1-year-old boy to the hospital, remains under investigation by State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski. Mayor Tom Aber, Council President Jamie Walker and Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer all expressed their appreciation for the first responders at the fire on Monday.
"A special thank you to Milton Fire Department, the police and all other departments for the recent fire," said Aber.
Walker reiterated the mayor's comments and added his good wishes to the family.
"We all extend to them a speedy recovery," said Walker.
Zettlemoyer said volunteers firefighters "come out in the middle of the night from their house dead asleep. They put their lives on the line for the residents of this community and surrounding communities. It can't be done without the volunteers. They did a great job the other night at the house fire on Myrtle Street."
Firefighters were dispatched at 4:40 a.m. Monday, bringing out more than 50 firefighters from seven departments. Milton Fire Chief Scott Derr said on Monday that the crews made entry through the second-floor window and immediately found the man, woman and child.
The child was handed out the window, and the mother was taken from the room with the assistance of the bucket of Milton’s aerial truck. The man was taken through the interior steps and out the front door.
Firefighters responded from Milton, William Cameron Engine in Lewisburg, Warrior Run Area Fire Department in Watsontown, Turbot Township Fire Department, Mifflinburg Hose Company, and Point Township Fire Department. Sunbury Fire Department also transferred a ladder truck to Milton.
Derr said video footage from neighbors is being watched to get a better timeline of events.