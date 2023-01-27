MILTON — Milton Borough Council President Jamie Walker on Wednesday encouraged his fellow council members to make a decision soon on the Milton Community Pool.
The council in 2022 discussed its options for the 56-year-old deteriorating community pool located at Brown Avenue Park. Walker asked the council members to be ready to discuss and vote at one of the public meetings in February.
"We have got to make a final decision, whether we're keeping the Milton pool open or we're going to permanently close it," said Walker.
The Milton Community Pool opened in 1967 on Izer Drive in Brown Avenue Park. Last year, borough council members made the decision not to open the community pool this summer due to the number of repairs needed. It could cost up to $500,000 to fix the leaking pipes, the crumbling pump house wall and other items.